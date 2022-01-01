A Classic OG Kush, with that piney fuel taste OG smokers love. Not exactly couch lock, but not an overpowering euphoric high either. It’s just right for any type of session.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.