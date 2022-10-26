This potent hybrid is a three-way cross of Blue Dream x Banana OG x Ocean Beach OG. Made without ever touching chemicals, it has fruit forward notes of banana with an herbal OG finish. The first of many in our Solventless line, it’s tasty and well-balanced, relaxing but with an energizing cerebral high.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.