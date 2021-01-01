"Weed country meets wine country. Like the strain name alludes to, Creme de la Zin captures the fresh aromas of a Zinfandel vineyard. A little goes a long way--Creme de la Zin's tantalizing flavors can lead even experienced users to feel strong euphoric sedation that is not unlike the night's third glass of red.



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."