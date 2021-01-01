About this product

"This in-house blend comprises a formulation of our heaviest-hitting strains. Banana Creme’s smooth fruitiness, Kush Mintz’s bright nutty notes, THC Bomb’s piney earth tones, Chem4’s gassiness—all extracted with methods using 0 chemicals to capture 100% flavor. Best used at night or on a grey day spent being cozy inside.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "