Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts

Ewok UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g

About this product

"We love the out of this world flavor blend of these two Jetty Farm strains: Sky OG x 3 Bears Kush. Heavy on the indica side, the OG gas, pine and spice come through nicely with a slightly sweet finishing note.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!