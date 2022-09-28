About this product
Gelato is a pretty intense high and a solid choice for relaxing while still keeping focus. Great up-front fruit flavor with hints of earthy Kush on the exhale.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!