About this product

"A cross of OG L.A. Affie x Afghani from DNA Genetics, LA Confidential is a powerful and pure indica that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both mind-expanding and calming. Tasting notes are smooth and piney.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more. "