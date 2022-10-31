About this product
A favorite from the Jetty Farm, this Legend OG x Purple Punch cross blends petrol, earthy flavors with fruity, citrus tartness. The sativa-leaning, full body entourage high is in full effect thanks to careful terpene and cannabinoid preservation in this tasty UNREFINED Live Resin.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
