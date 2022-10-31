You don’t find many strains with Jamaican heritage like Lionheart. It thrives in super hot conditions, so it was pretty darn happy on the Jetty Farm. Mostly though we appreciate its unique flavor notes: Skunky, spicy with a little bit of citrus in the background. It’s a clean, classic sativa high that’s not too heavy on the body and nicely energetic.



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.