You don’t find many strains with Jamaican heritage like Lionheart. It thrives in super hot conditions, so it was pretty darn happy on the Jetty Farm. Mostly though we appreciate its unique flavor notes: Skunky, spicy with a little bit of citrus in the background. It’s a clean, classic sativa high that’s not too heavy on the body and nicely energetic.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.