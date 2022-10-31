Jetty’s top selling strain of all time. High THC and sweet, citrus-forward terpenes. A fun, energetic heady high that keeps you on your feet and groovin’.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.