Jetty Extracts
Pina Colada UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
It’s happy hour somewhere! A true hybrid, this Banana Kush x Starburst Bubba cross has subtle notes of sweet citrus and pineapple. Pleasant herbal and earthy notes finish it off for an uplifting yet not overstimulating body buzz.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Pina Colada effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
PMS
22% of people say it helps with pms
