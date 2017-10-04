About this product

It’s happy hour somewhere! A true hybrid, this Banana Kush x Starburst Bubba cross has subtle notes of sweet citrus and pineapple. Pleasant herbal and earthy notes finish it off for an uplifting yet not overstimulating body buzz.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.