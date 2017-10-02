Pot of Gold is a heavy indica that’ll get you in a super-relaxed state of mind. It’s earthy, fruity and known for a nice euphoric high; keep an eye out for leprechauns.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.