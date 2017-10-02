About this product
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.
