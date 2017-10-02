About this product
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
About this strain
Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.
