About this product

"Savory and earthy with hints of dark berry, this pairing is great for an unwinding smoking sesh. We combined Raspberry Kush with our Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin, which amplifies the up-front fruit flavor of this pleasantly sedating duo.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."