Jetty Extracts
Reckless Rainbow HIGH THC PAX Era Pod .5g
About this product
“Recklessly” potent with a rainbow of flavor, this hybrid is extra pure and deliciously uplifting. It’s our celebration of summer and PRIDE, with a portion of sales going to LGBTQ+ causes. Throw this vape pen in your bag and get outside!
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
