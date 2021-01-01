Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts

Sour Berry UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

A dank and fruity Purple Berry Kush x Sour Diesel cross has that zesty grape taste with a pungent diesel effect. This Sativa makes for a relaxed but active mind with a nice, warm body high.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!