About this product

A dank and fruity Purple Berry Kush x Sour Diesel cross has that zesty grape taste with a pungent diesel effect. This Sativa makes for a relaxed but active mind with a nice, warm body high.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.