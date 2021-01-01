Jetty Extracts
Sour Berry UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
A dank and fruity Purple Berry Kush x Sour Diesel cross has that zesty grape taste with a pungent diesel effect. This Sativa makes for a relaxed but active mind with a nice, warm body high.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
