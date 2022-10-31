A high THC-V oil like no other. The award-winning family of cultivars, Doug’s Varin™ makes exceptionally high concentrations of this rare cannabinoid that's highly sought after for its unique, uplifting effects. At the Jetty lab, much care is taken to preserve cannabinoids during extraction and special distillation processes. Real cannabis terpenes lend rich flavor and nuance to the finished oil.



Jetty RESERVE celebrates the craft of concentrates, focusing on rare and wonderful cannabinoids and collaborations.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.