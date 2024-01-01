Loading...

JJ Farms

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

8 products
Product image for Dog Cookies
Flower
Dog Cookies
by JJ Farms
THC 26.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Roll 0.5g
by JJ Farms
THC 19.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1.4g
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1.4g
by JJ Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lime Kandy Kush
Flower
Lime Kandy Kush
by JJ Farms
THC 19.03%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by JJ Farms
Product image for Master Kush by JJ Farms
Flower
Master Kush by JJ Farms
by JJ Farms
Product image for Banana Punch
Flower
Banana Punch
by JJ Farms
THC 22.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Trainwreck
Flower
Strawberry Trainwreck
by JJ Farms
THC 18.12%
CBD 0.12%