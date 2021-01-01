About this product

As the body’s largest organ and protective barrier, our skin has a tough job. We think it’s time to give those elbows, knees, hands, and toes some much-deserved TLC. The CBD Soothing Moisturizer brought to life by Johnovation helps you keep it classy—not ashy.



Spoil your dermis with the mango butter Soothing Moisturizer made from 15 plant extracts, infused with 250mg CBD, rich antioxidants, and omega fatty acids. The luxury formula blend really nourishes and hydrates.



We recognize that not all skin is created equal, but all of our bottles of CBD Soothing Moister are! And did we mention that the moisturizer will leave a clean smell with no greasy residue?



How to use the CBD Soothing Moisturizer:



Step 1. Release the lock up on the pump.

Step 2. Prime the tube by giving it a few pumps.

Step 3. Rub the lotion in your palms on the places that could use a moisture boost.

Step 4. Walk away.



If you’re traveling and want to make sure you don’t have a Soothing Moisturizer mess in your bag, you can relock the pump to keep the contents inside the bottle.



Want to know what’s in the bottle? Here’s the list:



Ingredients: Distilled Water, Apricot Kernel Oil*, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Dandelion Hydrosol*, Hibiscus Hydrosol*, Lemon Balm Hydrosol*, Hemp Seed Oil, Coconut Oil*, Mango butter*, Vegetable Glycerin*, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Cetyl Alcohol, Propanediol (from non-GMO corn), Ethylhexyl glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Amyris Bark Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Ylang Ylang Oil, Lemon Myrtle Oil, Mandarin Orange Peel Oil, Opoponax Oil, Myrhh Oil, Osmanthus Flower Extract, Lemongrass Oil, Geranium Flower Oil, Elemi Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Lavandin Oil, Indian Sandalwood Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Sodium Benzoate & Gluconolactone (Certified Organic Preservative), Aloe Leaf Powder, Vitamin E



*Certified Organic