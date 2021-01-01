Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Johnovation

Johnovation

500mg CBD Muscle Relief Rub

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Muscle Relief Rub allows you to keep-on keeping-on without soreness or muscle aches. To save you time and avoid the mess of rubbing on a salve with your fingers, we’ve packaged our 500mg CBD rub into an easy-to-use pushup tube.

How to use the CBD Cooling Muscle Rub:

Step 1. Uncap.
Step 2. Rub onto the sore area.
Step 3. Recap.
It’s that simple! Our CBD rub has a silky texture and absorbs rapidly, leaving no greasy residue.

We value transparency and honesty, so here’s a list of the goodness packed in each tube of Johnovation’s 500mg CBD Muscle Relief Rub:

Beeswax*, Arnica*, Comfrey*, Ginger* & Violet* infused in Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Menthol*, Camphor, Grapefruit Peel, Cypress, A-Pinene, Lavender, Lavandin, Wild Mint, Bergamot Mint, Pennyroyal, Peppermint, Basil, Marjoram, Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil

*Certified organic
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!