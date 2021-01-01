About this product

Our CBD Muscle Relief Rub allows you to keep-on keeping-on without soreness or muscle aches. To save you time and avoid the mess of rubbing on a salve with your fingers, we’ve packaged our 500mg CBD rub into an easy-to-use pushup tube.



How to use the CBD Cooling Muscle Rub:



Step 1. Uncap.

Step 2. Rub onto the sore area.

Step 3. Recap.

It’s that simple! Our CBD rub has a silky texture and absorbs rapidly, leaving no greasy residue.



We value transparency and honesty, so here’s a list of the goodness packed in each tube of Johnovation’s 500mg CBD Muscle Relief Rub:



Beeswax*, Arnica*, Comfrey*, Ginger* & Violet* infused in Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Menthol*, Camphor, Grapefruit Peel, Cypress, A-Pinene, Lavender, Lavandin, Wild Mint, Bergamot Mint, Pennyroyal, Peppermint, Basil, Marjoram, Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil



*Certified organic

