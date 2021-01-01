About this product

CBD Yummy Gummies by Johnovation are a sweet way to get your daily serving of CBD. Vegans, carnivores, and omnivores can safely consume the tasty mixed fruit goodness. Our gummies are gluten-free, GMO-free, and made with full-spectrum hemp oil containing 500mg of CBD (that’s 25mg of CBD per gummy, in case you were wondering).



CBD Yummy Gummies by Johnovation have been third-party lab tested for your safety and to maintain our quality standards.



How to use CBD Yummy Gummies:



Step 1. Unscrew the cap.

Step 2. Chew and savor 1 or 2 gummies for your daily hemp supplement.

Step 3. Enjoy the party in your mouth.

Step 4. Recap and seize the day!



Transparent brands are honest about what they’re serving up. Here’s our list of CBD Yummy Gummy ingredients:



Gummy (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Colors Added [Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto], Natural Flavors), Hemp Oil

