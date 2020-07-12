About this strain
Kong effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!