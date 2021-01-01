Jolly Green Oil
1500 MG CBD Sublingual TIncture with MCT Oil
About this product
This 30 mL glass bottle is packed with 1500 mg of CBD and MCT Oil.
MCT Oil is a fat that can be found in coconut oil that some people use who are looking to lose weight, or boost their endurance.
MCT oil is a "healthy fat" that may help your body achieve Ketosis or the process which your body burns fat for energy
This product is Non-GMO project Verified and 3rd party certified Keto, Paleo and Vegan Friendly
MCT Oil is tasteless and can be substituted with traditional oils.
Directions:
Shake Well
Place 1-3 drops under tongue.
For best results, hold for 45 seconds before swallowing.
Uses:
Sublingual use: take orally as drops under the tongue
Ingestion use: Mix or blend with fluids; protein shakes.
Cooking use: Add to pre-cooked meals.
Each 1 mL Dropper provides 50 mg of CBD
