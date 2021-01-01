About this product

This 30 mL glass bottle is packed with 1500 mg of CBD and MCT Oil.



MCT Oil is a fat that can be found in coconut oil that some people use who are looking to lose weight, or boost their endurance.

MCT oil is a "healthy fat" that may help your body achieve Ketosis or the process which your body burns fat for energy

This product is Non-GMO project Verified and 3rd party certified Keto, Paleo and Vegan Friendly

MCT Oil is tasteless and can be substituted with traditional oils.



Directions:



Shake Well

Place 1-3 drops under tongue.

For best results, hold for 45 seconds before swallowing.



Uses:



Sublingual use: take orally as drops under the tongue



Ingestion use: Mix or blend with fluids; protein shakes.



Cooking use: Add to pre-cooked meals.



Each 1 mL Dropper provides 50 mg of CBD