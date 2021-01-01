Jolly Green Oil
Honey 250 MG CBD Cartridge
About this product
Jolly Green Oil Vape Cartridges combines pure hemp-derived CBD with fun flavors to inspire happiness and good cheer!
Upgraded packaging with a child proof box.
High quality 1 mL wickless ceramic coil cartridge.
Partnered with certified hemp farm in Colorado with organic practices and on-site chemist for formulation.
All oil is CAT 3 tested
Upgraded packaging with a child proof box.
High quality 1 mL wickless ceramic coil cartridge.
Partnered with certified hemp farm in Colorado with organic practices and on-site chemist for formulation.
All oil is CAT 3 tested
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!