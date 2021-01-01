Loading…
Logo for the brand Jolly Green Oil

Jolly Green Oil

Froot Loop 250 Mg CBD Cartridge

About this product

Jolly Green Oil Vape Cartridges combines pure hemp-derived CBD with fun flavors to inspire happiness and good cheer!

Upgraded packaging with a child proof box.

High quality 1 mL wickless ceramic coil cartridge.

Partnered with certified hemp farm in Colorado with organic practices and on-site chemist for formulation.

All oil is CAT 3 tested
