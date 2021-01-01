About this product

This 1 ML pre-filled glass cartridge is packed with 625 MG of our high quality CBD in a full bodied menthol flavor.



Chill out with this smooth and minty vape with a blast of fresh spearmint and ice chilling flavor delivering smooth and clean flavored pulls every time for a classic all day vape flavor.



Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC.

90/10 VG/PG Mix