Logo for the brand Jolly Green Oil

Jolly Green Oil

Menthol 625 MG CBD Cartridge

About this product

This 1 ML pre-filled glass cartridge is packed with 625 MG of our high quality CBD in a full bodied menthol flavor.

Chill out with this smooth and minty vape with a blast of fresh spearmint and ice chilling flavor delivering smooth and clean flavored pulls every time for a classic all day vape flavor.

Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC.
90/10 VG/PG Mix
