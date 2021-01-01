Jolly Green Oil
Watermelon Bomb 625MG CBD E-Liquid
About this product
This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in a mouthwatering surge of sweet and tangy watermelon.
A refreshing blend with a punch of watermelon goodness giving you an exhilarating yet fruity taste of sweet juicy watermelons to excite your taste buds.
80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix
Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC
