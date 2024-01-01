We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Journeyman
Life is a journey, man. Enjoy the ride!
6
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Journeyman products
34 products
Candy
30:1 Sour CBD Jellies (300mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
4.0
(
1
)
Candy
Tropical Jellies (100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Candy
Sour Jellies (100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Gummies
50:1 Sour CBD Jellies (500mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
Tinctures & Sublingual
Berry Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Beverages
Cherry Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Candy
Berry Jellies (100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Gummies
50:1 Tropical CBD Jellies (500mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
Beverages
Tart Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Beverages
Berry Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Candy
1:1 Tropical CBD Jellies (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Candy
30:1 Berry CBD Jellies (300mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
Candy
1:1 Sour CBD Jellies (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Tinctures & Sublingual
Tropical Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Beverages
Peach Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Candy
30:1 Original Berry CBD Jellies (300mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
Beverages
Tropical Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Candy
30:1 Tropical CBD Jellies (300mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
Candy
Blueberry Lemonade Jellies (100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Candy
1:1 Berry CBD Jellies (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Tinctures & Sublingual
Tart Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
Gummies
Sour Cherry Limeade (100mg THC)
by Journeyman
Gummies
50:1 Berry CBD Jellies (500mg CBD/10mg THC)
by Journeyman
Beverages
Pineapple Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]
by Journeyman
1
2
