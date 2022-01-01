About this product
NATURALLY RADICAL & RADICALLY NATURAL CANNABIS TREATS MADE FROM THE GOOD STUFF
Sweet, tangy and all-natural – these jellies are a bite of sunshine. Real fruit inside and out for a mouth full of flavor that will take you straight to the beach. Journeyman 30:1 Jellies offer a mellow and mild edible experience that can stack up for a perfectly controllable glow.
· Variety Pack: Pineapple, Mango & Passion Fruit
· Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
300mg CBD/10mg THC
10 jellies, 30mg CBD/1mg THC each
About this brand
Journeyman
Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time.
Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.
