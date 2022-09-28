The world’s premier line of premium and USDA Certified Organic CBD products.



Joy is a mom and grandmother whose story is at the center of Joy Organics mission and founding. While researching natural solutions for sleep and shoulder discomfort, Joy learned of the benefits of CBD and began trying the top brands.



What she found was distressing: only one of the seven biggest CBD oil brands gave her the results she desired. As Joy’s frustration grew, so did her passion for creating a product people could trust. She then put together a team to source the finest ingredients and craft the highest-quality and most effective full and broad spectrum hemp products on the market.



Every batch is created from the same extraction process in the same facility and is rigorously lab tested for purity and potency. Lab reports for each batch are available on their website as well as QR codes on bottles. These reports go beyond the standard checks and also test for pesticides and other toxins to ensure the highest quality CBD products to support your overall wellness.



Joy Organics currently carries USDA Certified Organic CBD tinctures and salves, softgels, vapes, gummies, an energy mix, and pet products.