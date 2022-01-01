About this product
Joy Bombs are the UNGUMMY you’ve been waiting for! These candy-coated fruit chews are precisely dosed with an undetectable 2.5mg of pure THC distillate in each bite-sized piece, so you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Perfect for sharing, Joy Bomb’s signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car or pocket!
Each Joy Bombs pouch includes a mix of four fruity flavors! Our Original Fruit flavors include: Strawberry, Lemon, Grape & Fruit Punch.
Sour Fruit Joy Bombs come in Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon.
Each Joy Bombs pouch includes a mix of four fruity flavors! Our Original Fruit flavors include: Strawberry, Lemon, Grape & Fruit Punch.
Sour Fruit Joy Bombs come in Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Joyibles
Makers of Joy Bombs and JoyGum, the Joyibles team delights in pushing the boundaries of edibles by developing unique, nostalgic products that stand out from the glut of gummies currently over-saturating the market.