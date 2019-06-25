Special Sauce™ — Bred by Oregon CBD, Special Sauce™ is similar to Hawaiian Haze™ in appearance but has a distinct smell and cannabinoid profile. When picked apart, the bright green bushy buds reveal their full aroma. Open a jar of this strain and enjoy the fruity, tropical notes that exude from the hand-trimmed flowers.



Rosin return details



Rating – A- Amazing flavor and color but difficult to collect without collection plate



Yield % - 18 – 23% average yield



Color – Light gold to yellow



Cold Plate - Cold plate highly recommended for easy collection



Consistency - Very terpy and oily



Flavor profile - Sweet earth, Lime and piney, are the major notes



www.RosinMadeSimple.com



Kief Retail 20% off Savings

CBD 1 gram $9.99 $7.99 $2.00

cbd 1/8 ounce $29.99 $23.99 $6.00

CBD 1/4 ounce $49.99 $39.99 $10.00

CBD 1/2 ounce $89.99 $71.99 $18.00

CBD 1 ounce $149.99 $119.99 $30.00



Product Retail 20% off Savings

Handheld Rosin Press $99.99 $79.99 $20.00

Rosin Press Starter Kit $150.00 $120.00 $30.00