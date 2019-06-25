About this product
Special Sauce™ — Bred by Oregon CBD, Special Sauce™ is similar to Hawaiian Haze™ in appearance but has a distinct smell and cannabinoid profile. When picked apart, the bright green bushy buds reveal their full aroma. Open a jar of this strain and enjoy the fruity, tropical notes that exude from the hand-trimmed flowers.
Rosin return details
Rating – A- Amazing flavor and color but difficult to collect without collection plate
Yield % - 18 – 23% average yield
Color – Light gold to yellow
Cold Plate - Cold plate highly recommended for easy collection
Consistency - Very terpy and oily
Flavor profile - Sweet earth, Lime and piney, are the major notes
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
