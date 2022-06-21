You can call HTC cartridges (that’s High Terpene Content) the headliner, because they’re rocking the full spectrum of phytochemicals. How’s that different than your usual distillate and botanical terpene cart like our JB ones? It’s all about the shape of the terpene and how it grooves and binds with the cannabinoids. So rock an HTC cartridge and settle in for the entourage effect, which is cannabinoids and other natural cannabis molecules sharing the same stage to pull a natural, well-rounded high out of thin air