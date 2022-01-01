About this product
Hemp Infused Gummies | Gluten Free | Fat Free | Dairy Free | MSG Free | Dietary Supplement
SUPPLEMENT FACTS
Servings: Approx. 5.5, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (16g), Approx. 11mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 50, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 8mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 12g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 8g, Added Sugars: 8g (15% DV), Protein: 1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 26mg (2% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: 1mg (0% DV) *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet.
INGREDIENTS:
CORN SYRUP (FROM CORN), SUGAR (FROM BEETS), WATER, GELATIN, LACTIC ACID, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, PECTIN (DERIVED FROM FRUIT), FD&C YELLOW #5, FD&C RED #40, FD&C YELLOW #6, FD&C BLUE #1, HEMP EXTRACT CANNABIDIOL (CBD), Coconut oil.
GUMMY FLAVORS:
Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Green Apple, Lemon.
CONTAINS:
MANUFACTURING FACILITY MACHINES USES TREE NUTS IN MACHINES.
NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS, LOW SODIUM, PEANUT FREE.
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.