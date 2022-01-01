About this product
JustCBD 500mg Jar of CBD gummies. JustCBD’s medium-sized 500mg jar is the perfect place to start if you never tried CBD gummies. Each gummy has 99.99% CBD hemp isolate which is grown and manufactured in the USA. Our gummies have an exceptional flavor that will leave you wanting more of these CBD-packed gummies.
About this brand
JustCBD
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.