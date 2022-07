Each one of these sweet sticks is filled with an infusion of natural honey and CBD, making for a scrumptious, easy to eat treat. Individually packaged, the honey sticks can be tossed in your backpack, purse, or lunch box.



An infusion of 10 MG of CBD, boosting benefits like increased relaxation and pain alleviation, combined with all-natural honey provides a delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD. Whether taken on the road as a quick snack or enjoyed in a hot tea, our honey sticks make a perfect treat.



10mg each stick 10 sticks per pack