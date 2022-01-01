Freeze pain dead in its tracks with our soothing, mess-free roll-on.



Our vegan formula combines the power of medicinal plants and pure CBD isolate to bring you the oh-so-cooling experience that your aching muscles crave.



Mint, eucalyptus and camphor come together to form a naturally soothing menthol that’ll help your muscles relax and generate that icy, then hot reaction. With pure CBD isolate working alongside this cooling blend, your sore muscles and stiff joints will thank you.



And you’ll notice that best of all, CBD is the very first ingredient listed in our CBD roll-on, so you know we mean business when we talk about CBD concentrations.



Don’t settle for those cheap roll-ons with that measly hint of CBD, go for the stuff that takes your pain seriously.