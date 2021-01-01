Loading…
JustHempCo

Hemp CBD Vape Oil 100mg – Coconut Flavor

About this product

Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil Vape products are created with 100% natural, non-GMO coconut oil, and have been designed to have optimum vaping qualities with our Zero-THC oil. We use the Complete Plant Profile. Our extraction process uses the entire plant for a full-spectrum oil, containing all phytocannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in hemp. There is No Emulsifier! An all-natural coconut oil base is used, therefore there is no emulsifier needed, and no corresponding worry of toxins or additives.
