About this product
Every treat contains 5mg Full Spectrum CBD. Every package contains 30 treats.
Kalm Kare Calming Treats are Made with Pure Human-Grade Ingredients our anxiety treats contain CBD Cannabidiol hemp Extract, Hempseed Oil, Turmeric Powder, Rosemary Powder & Valerian Root Powder.
Kalm Kare Calming Treats are Made with Pure Human-Grade Ingredients our anxiety treats contain CBD Cannabidiol hemp Extract, Hempseed Oil, Turmeric Powder, Rosemary Powder & Valerian Root Powder.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
K-9 Kare
K-9 Kare manufactures CBD Calming treats and CBD oil for dogs. We use organically sourced full spectrum in all of your treats.