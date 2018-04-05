Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kaizen Medicinals

Kaizen Medicinals

Lemon Zest Live Resin 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 25%CBD

Lemon Zest effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
22% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!