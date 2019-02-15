About this product
Enhanced with organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract to support your brain and leave you feeling clear and focussed.
Feel:
Aware, composed and sharp.
Key ingredients:
600mg organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract.
Feel:
Aware, composed and sharp.
Key ingredients:
600mg organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!