Free Pre-roll .75g - Code L

by Kandy Boy
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Introducing our premium THC Prerolls, crafted with utmost care and expertise. Enjoy a smooth and potent cannabis experience in a convenient pre-rolled form. Each preroll is meticulously hand-rolled with high-quality, hand-selected strains.

USE CODE LEAFLYGAS at checkout

About this strain

Platinum Z is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and creative. Platinum Z has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Z, before let us know! Leave a review.

