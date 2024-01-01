About this product
Free Pre-roll .75g - Code L
by Kandy Boy
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Platinum Z is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and creative. Platinum Z has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Z, before let us know! Leave a review.
