About this product
Sour Patch Kids is a hybrid strain of cannabis, known for its sour and sweet flavor profile. It is a cross between the strains Sour Diesel and Green Ribbon. This strain is known to provide uplifting and energetic effects, while also having a relaxing body buzz.
Sour Patch Kids has a sour and sweet flavor profile, named after the popular sour then sweet candy. It has a tangy, fruity flavor with diesel undertones, making for a unique and satisfying taste experience. The taste may vary slightly depending on the grower and the conditions in which the plants were grown. Some users have described the taste as similar to sour candy, while others have noted hints of citrus, diesel, and sweet fruit..
Sour Patch Kids has a sour and sweet flavor profile, named after the popular sour then sweet candy. It has a tangy, fruity flavor with diesel undertones, making for a unique and satisfying taste experience. The taste may vary slightly depending on the grower and the conditions in which the plants were grown. Some users have described the taste as similar to sour candy, while others have noted hints of citrus, diesel, and sweet fruit..
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kandy Boy
Finding Quality Crafty Cannabis Products is hard! The with dispensaries overrun with mid's ask your self when the last time you walked into the dispensary and said HOLY SH!T that is amazing. Yeah, we couldn't remember the last time either so we decided to find the best indoor cannabis strains and bring them to you. At a price which is fair. After all you can get that 2 hitter quitter and save a bowl all day long, or you can grab the reggie, and smoke 2 bowls just to get where you need to be. The choice is yours.