Galaxy Tornado The R.O.G. (Gun Metal) vaporizer pen for concentrates. Features include: Includes Tornado Coil, Adjustable Airflow, Temperature Controlled Battery (350°, 390°, 430°), Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb (Free Gift), Quartz Crystal Chamber, Dual Quartz Rods, Titanium Coil, Leak Proof Technology™(no clogging or leaking), 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Chamber, 510 Threaded, No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), Handmade, Designed in the USA, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
