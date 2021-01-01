KANDYPENS®
About this product
Awarded "Best Dab Pen of 2020" by Vaping360
Awarded "Best Vape Pen of 2020" by The Vape Critic
Next-Generation Sub-Ohm Essential Oil Vaporizer
Ultra-Compact Design (Only 10cm tall)
Medical Grade Electro-Plated Stainless Steel Construction
All Quartz Crystal Glass Atomizer (no coil)
Variable Voltage Battery (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V)
2 Click Sesh Mode Feature
Powerful 900 mAh Sub-Ohm Battery
No Glues, Wicks, or Dyes
Glass Mouthpiece with Splash-Guard (2)
Removable Mouthpiece Filter
Micro-USB Pass Through Charging
Applicator Tool Keychain (Free Gift)
Black Velvet Protective Pouch Included (Free Gift)
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
Handmade
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
No product reviews
