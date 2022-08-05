About this product
Sweet, fresh, and bursting with wholesome flavor. Made with real fruit and rolled in sour sugar.
• [10] 10mg pieces per package
• Gluten-free
• Vegan
Ingredients: Sugar, apple puree, strawberry puree, corn syrup, pectin, ascorbic acid, citric acid, malic acid, cannabis extract, coconut oil
About this brand
Our family-owned bakery specializes in California-based legal medical cannabis products. Kaneh Co. is a close-knit group of individuals brought together by our desire to produce authentic products with integrity and pharmaceutical precision that ultimately benefit the health and lives of medical patients and providers. We produce wholesome, high-end products without preservatives that don’t compromise on quality ingredients, medicinal purity, or presentation.