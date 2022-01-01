About this product
100mg CBD x 25mg THC per bag
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Peach 4:1 gummies are delectably sweet and made with 10mg CBD and 2.5mg of THC per gummy. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid believed to be an anti-inflammatory agent, natural sleeping aid, anxiety suppressant, pain reducer, and more.
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.