About this product
20 pieces x 5mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha Nano utilizes nanomolecular technology to create the first fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount that enters into your bloodstream. Our Passionfruit Paradise gummies are divinely sweet and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind. And with only 5mg of THC per gummy and an average of 10-20 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummy for micro-dosing.
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
