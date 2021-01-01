Kanha Gummies
Pineapple Sativa Gummies 100mg 10-pack
About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Pineapple gummies are satisfyingly sweet and made with sativa terpenes, which induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind.
